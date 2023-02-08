5 hours ago

Three armed robbers have attacked a gold-buying agent at Sehwi Juaboso in the Western North Region and made away with an amount of GH¢500,000 in his possession.

The agent whose name was only given as Stephen from the Jay Gold Buying Company was reportedly attacked around 8:00 pm on Tuesday, February 7. 2023.

An eyewitness speaking to Citi News said the attack occurred when workers of the firm were done with the day’s work and were preparing to leave.

The eyewitness said the robbers fired several warning shots and ordered one of the gold dealers who had the money in his car to hand over his car keys to them.

Hesitating to comply, one of the armed men broke open the door glass with the button of his pump-action gun, took the money and bolted.

The police at Sehwi Juaboso rushed to the crime scene after they were called.

However, no arrest has been made so far.

Source: citifmonline