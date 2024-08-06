1 hour ago

A violent robbery unfolded at Wassa Dompoase in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region, where a group of robbers attacked a gold shop.

The armed robbers numbering about seven successfully made off with two sacks filled with money and gold.

The incident, which took place around 1 p.m. on Monday at Humble Gold Buying Enterprise, saw the robbers storm the shop while three shopkeepers were present.

Armed with guns and knives, the robbers demanded the keys to the safe containing the money and gold.

One shopkeeper, who the robbers suspected of having the keys, denied possession and was shot twice.

He is currently in critical condition at the hospital.

The other two shopkeepers also sustained injuries from gunshots and knife stabs during the struggle but are now in stable condition.

Despite the resistance, the robbers reportedly managed to retrieve the keys and fled the scene with two sacks containing gold and money.

The police are currently on a manhunt to apprehend the suspects involved in the brutal attack.