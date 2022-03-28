2 hours ago

Three young men in Akatsi have been sentenced to a total of 60 years imprisonment by the Sogakope Court last Friday.

The three, Godsway Sedofia, 19, Seraphim Torgbor, and Destiny Adzakpo, both 18, were sentenced for conspiring and robbing an ‘okada’ operator of his motorbike at gunpoint

Each of them will serve 20 years behind bars in hard labour after they all pleaded not guilty.

According to a Graphic.com.gh report, Chief Inspector Seidu Kodua, who represented the republic, told the court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo that on “December 22, last year, Sedofia hired the motorbike operator from the Akatsi Central Market to Atidzive.”

On reaching a section of the road, Sedofia pointed a gun at the rider and ordered him to stop.

“The rider obliged and Adzakpo who had laid ambush nearby came to assist Sedofia to dispossess the rider of the Haojue motorbike, with registration number M-21 VR 3225,” Graphic stated

The prosecution said the two also seized the crushed helmet from the rider.

The Prosecution added that the victim later informed his friends who were in the ‘okada’ business of the ordeal he went through at the hands of the robbers.

The victim had a hint that Sedofia and Torgbor had been spotted on a speeding bike at Glikpome.

The victim and his friends then proceeded to the house of Sedofia where they found the crushed helmet in his room.

Subsequently, they arrested him and handed him over to the police.

Source: Ghanaweb