10 minutes ago

An ambulance driver transporting an emergency case of a pregnant woman in labour to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua has been shot in the head by armed robbers.

The ambulance was said to be conveying a preterm pregnancy with the woman in labour from the Akuse Government Hospital to the Koforidua Regional Hospital where there is a neonatal intensive care unit when the sad incident occurred on their way.

The ambulance with registration Number GV 644-20, run into an armed robbery syndicate who were in operation on the route, but when he was ordered to stop the driver refused considering the condition of the woman.

His action infuriated the armed robbers who opened fire into the speeding ambulance with the pellets landing in the head of the driver.

Police patrol team nearby where informed and they quickly rushed to the scene and conveyed the ambulance driver and the pregnant woman to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong Akuapim in the Eastern Region.

The driver of the Ambulance Service has since been transferred to Korle Bu due to the severity of his condition.