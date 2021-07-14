1 hour ago

A young lady believed to be in her twenties has been shot dead at Maxima junction in Kumasi.

Eyewitnesses say two suspected armed men on a motorbike opened fire at her and made away with her mobile phone at about 9.30 pm yesterday.

She was found in a pool of blood bleeding from injuries in the chest.

Founder of United Front Party, Nana Agyenim Boateng who rushed the victim to the KNUST Hospital, said the lady was pronounced dead upon arrival.

He narrated to Kumasi-based Luv Fm, as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com that he he heard gunshots and followed the sound only to find her bleeding.

"I was buying my fruit when I heard a sudden gunshot, so I rushed to the scene. Since the lady was bleeding, and moved my car to bring her to the hospital.

“According to the doctors, she has passed on [by the time we arrived]. It’s so sad that a young lady has been shot and her mobile phone taken from her,” the eyewitness said.

He called on the security services to be “up and doing,” noting “the security situation is becoming worrying in the city of Kumasi.”