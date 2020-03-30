39 minutes ago

The uncertainty in German professional football is great in the midst of the corona crisis. Serious forecasts of whether the season can be played to the end are currently not possible. The only thing that is clear is that gaming operations in Germany's first three leagues will be suspended until at least April 30. It will probably only be clear in a few weeks whether and how it will continue afterwards. Until then, not only the ball is at rest, but concrete future plans are not possible due to budgets that cannot be estimated.

Arminia Bielefeld, however, will be able to welcome three returnees at the start of the training season. Prince Osei Owusu (TSV 1860 Munich), Nikolai Rehnen and Can Hayri Özkan (both Alemannia Aachen) are three players currently on loan.

For Owusu it would be the third attempt in Bielefeld after two more or less failed attempts. The 23-year-old German Ghanaian is not one of the regulars at the Munich Lions, but has been on the pitch in 18 of 20 games since his loan at the end of August. With eleven substitutions Owusu was allowed seven times from the start. The attacker managed three goals and two assists.

After a strong performance over 90 minutes at 2-2 in Ingolstadt with a goal and an assist in December, Owusu last stabbed in the last home game before the Corona break with the last minute goal in the spectacular 4: 3 against Chemnitz FC.