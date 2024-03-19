1 hour ago

Armwrestler Grace Mintah is adamant that Ghana's Armwrestling team's performance at the 2023 African Games will be etched in the annals of history as one of the best, following Ghana's impressive haul of 41 medals over two days.

Having remained undefeated in the last three African Championships, Mintah spearheaded the team both on and off the table, leading by example with two gold medals in the Women’s 80kg right category.

Reflecting on the team's achievement and their experience at the Games, Mintah expressed her gratitude to the Ghana Armwrestling Federation and the fans, highlighting their pivotal roles in the team's quest for glory.

"I have to thank our Federation for the work done. We started camping and training in Cape Coast before moving to Legon, and our efforts have paid off. The support from the fans is tremendous. We are grateful for their backing," Mintah remarked.

Confident in her abilities, Mintah shared her determination to emerge victorious, stating, "The girl I met in the final, I have faced her many times and I knew I would beat her.

The young ones are the next generation, and that’s why we are staying with them and preparing them for the next challenge.

Overall, we have performed exceptionally well, and I know the team made the nation proud."

The Legon Cedi Conference Center witnessed a surge in attendance as fans rallied behind the team during the historic hosting of the first-ever continental Armwrestling contest.

Reflecting on the event, some fans shared their astonishment and enthusiasm, with one stating, "To be honest, I didn’t know a sport like this existed.

Seeing women compete with such strength and speed is astounding. The team's hard work has paid off, and I hope to see more of this in the future."

Another fan expressed joy at Ghana's success, saying, "I was here from yesterday, and we won 21 medals. Now, we are winning more and topping the charts.

I’m very happy, and it’s evident that with more support and resources, our athletes will conquer Africa and achieve even greater things."

In total, Team Ghana secured eight gold, 19 silver, and 14 bronze medals in the Armwrestling events, setting a solid foundation for future achievements.