5 hours ago

Anlo Ladies hosted Essiam Ladies hoping to get their first win in the on-going Regional Women's Zonal championship.

The keenly contested tie saw both teams fighting to find the back of the net but it was Fredericka Kai Addico of Essiam Socrates who scored the first goal of the game in the 5th minute.

Adoma Patience brought Anlo Ladies level when she slotted home from the edge of the box ten minutes later.

Essiam Socrates forward Fredericka Addico who was exceptional on the day got a brace and Helen Alormenu also registered her name on the score sheet for Essiam Socrates as the game ended 3:1.

This results means Anlo Ladies are without a win and out of the race for a slot in next seasons Women Premier League.

On the other hand, Army Ladies ensured Faith Ladies’ hopes of securing an early slot in the Southern Zone delay for a few more hours as they ended their unbeaten run on Match Day four.

Faith Ladies started the game with more purpose as Jennifer Kankam almost broke the deadlock in the 8th minute but her connection from a corner kick missed the post by inches.

Army Ladies piled pressure on Faith Ladies and deservedly got the breakthrough in the 42nd minute through a beautiful strike from Portia Osei Dumoloh.

Faith Ladies pressed hard for an equaliser but couldn’t bury any of the chances presented them.

A penalty was awarded to Faith Ladies in the 90th minute but Jennifer Kankam shot right into the arms of the shot stopper.

The game ended 1:0 in favor of Army Ladies who are now on 6 points.

Finally, Western Regional Champions, Basake Holy Royals who are yet to win a game faced Eastern Regional champions, Valued girls in the final match of the day.

Valued girls were looking to redeem themselves by climbing in a better position on the table in order to pick a slot to play in next seasons Women’s Premier League. Their resilience was rewarded as Regina Agbalati netted in the 16th minute to give Valued girls the lead.

Ernestina Ofori scored form the spot for Valued girls to extend their lead in the 27th minute. Valued girls were the better side after recess as they created chances and their defence was solid.

Regina Agbalati scored a brace in the 69th minute through a beautiful team play to make it 3:0.

Daniela Abass deepened the woes of Basake Holy Royals scoring the fourth goal for Valued girls 10 minutes from time.

Essiam Socrates were chasing the game but Valued girls did not sit back, they kept pushing through the weak defence of Socrates and got rewarded again through Rebecca Pappoe who scored directly from the corner kick when her curled shot zoomed into the top right corner to make it 5:0.

These results makes the group wide open as Faith Ladies, Valued girls and Essiam Socrates have 9 points each. Army Ladies are fourth with 6 points whilst Anlo Ladies and Basake Holy Royals lie bottom without a point.

The Top two teams in each zone will gain promotion to next Seasons Women’s Premier League.