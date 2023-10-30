4 hours ago

LadyStrikers held Essiam Socrates to a 1-1 draw at the Mankessim AstroTurf in the opening fixture of the season.It was a game of two halves.

The visitors dominated the entire first half and it was eminent they were going to score and it came as no surprise when they drew the first blood in 33rd minute through Kaddy Jarju.

The host got their mojo back after recess when discovery of the season Helen Alormenu was introduced into the game.

She became the nemesis of Lady Strikers as she continuously harassed the defense with her speed and brilliant touches.

Socrates continued pilling incessant pressure in their quest to pull parity until they were awarded a deserving penalty which was excellently coverted by captain Hannah Nyame in the 67th minute.

The host tried to find the match winner but most of their attacks were foiled by the defense of Lady Strikers.

In Accra - Army Ladies came out victors in the service derby against Police Ladies at the Achimota school Park.

Vera Bema scored to give Army ladies the lead but their celebrations were cut short when Juanita Aguadze scored within three minutes to draw the host level.

Harriet Adjetey scored in the 22nd minute to restore Army Lady’s lead. After recess, Army Ladies looked threatening infront of goal on several occasions and Vera Bema sound the back of the net again to make it 3:1.

Mary Berko pulled one back for Police ladies but that was not enough to get them a point out of the derby.

The Southern Zones results are as follows: