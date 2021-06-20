51 minutes ago

Renowned record producer, Edward Nana Poku Osei, known in showbiz as 'Hammer', and entertainment pundit cum Journalist, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo have smoked the peace pipe following their appearance on UTV's Saturday's entertainment show ''United Showbiz''.

Hammer and Arnold have over the days been throwing jibes at each other after the latter criticized dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

In one of his regular punditries on United Showbiz, Arnold clashed with Shatta Wale following his statements that the musician is a confused and inconsistent person after Shatta Wale's industry address where he touched on some important issues affecting Ghana's music industry and entertainment industry at large.

Shatta Wale demanded an apology from Arnold but the latter refused and stayed by his criticisms.

This provoked Hammer who disagreed with the tagging Shatta Wale as confused.

According to him, "Confused is disrespectful no matter how you spin it, and being a journalist certainly gives you no right to call someone confused".

"If his methods confuse u let it be known cos that would mean it’s relative to u, nothing wrong if his ways confuse u... just don’t try to generalize it as a tag", he stressed, adding "it wouldn’t be the first time something has eluded another individual in this life. That’s actually why there’s a saying that “ppl fear what they don’t understand.

"Do you know how many ppl have been called confused and crazy in history, just cos they were misunderstood, only for them to change the narrative that eventually went on to influence society for the better?

"Arnold u shld knw better. A few tantrums and politically incorrect outbursts from star boy and so what!!" Hammer further said.

He continued; "U forget we made him this way? The cruelty of this industry swallowed him and spit him out, the only difference here is the fact that he fought back and created success however way possible... what be this!!! The guy is actually trying to go beyond himself to move the industry into a better space and u think u know better because of 2 lame examples of Nigerian genres u cited?

"Me myself I don’t agree with the idea of one Genre to represent GH but can’t I have that opinion without being disrespectful? Sometimes you guys sound like u wanted to be musicians and it didn’t work out."

Of course, Arnold didn't chicken out but gave a subtle reply to the legendary sound engineer.

“LOL! Leaders? We are f*cked! Da Hammer, for a moment I wish you were my peer, contemporary – anka you will clap for me! Out of reverence to your legendary status; which I have now limited to works and not ‘brains’, I will let you sleep easy, very easy!”, Arnold clapped back.

On United Showbiz, the two decided to let bygones be bygones, therefore apologizing and reconciling with each other.