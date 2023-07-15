1 hour ago

Popular entertainment critic and pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, has expressed his disappointment at the apparent lack of global recognition for Ghanaian singer Efya.

In a thought-provoking article titled ‘Efya & drug-use tag, Take action,’ published in the recent edition of Graphic Showbiz, Baidoo attributed this underwhelming success to Efya's perceived lack of ambition in expanding her opportunities within the music industry.

Baidoo remarked, ‘Efya has been in this industry for close to 13 years, commanding such incredible talent, but she is yet to sign any lucrative record deal or endorsement deal.’

He noted that despite Efya's exceptional voice and stage presence, her career has not reached its peak due to a perceived lack of effort and dedication to her craft.

Highlighting the global achievements of Nigerian artists such as Tiwa Savage and TEMS, Baidoo expressed frustration, stating, "Unfortunately, she seems overly comfortable, lazy, not hungry enough and lacks drive."

He emphasized that Efya has not capitalized on her immense talent and potential, thereby missing out on opportunities to break barriers on the international stage.

Baidoo further emphasized the disparity in Efya's discography, stating, "Quite incredulously, in such a competitive industry, Efya has only one, just one album to her credit plus one mixtape. How do you compete with such?"

He underscored the importance of a more robust body of work in a rapidly evolving industry, urging Efya to step up her game and seize the opportunities available to her.

The entertainment critic concluded by encouraging Efya to overcome her complacency, remarking, "Step up!"

He firmly believes that with her exceptional talent, Efya has the potential to surpass the achievements of her counterparts if she demonstrates a greater sense of ambition, drive, and a willingness to explore new musical horizons.