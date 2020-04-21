1 hour ago

Payboy Company Limited has condemned the action of the Coalition of Aggrieved Menzgold Customers after some members assaulted agents of the firm in Tarkwa, Western Region.

Payboy is a one-stop digital payments vendor that promotes several digital payment services solution for individual and corporate clients worldwide.

The company has so far brokered debt settlement agreements between Menzgold and hundreds of its clients.

But on Thursday, April 9 members of the Coalition, numbering 50 and led by one Samuel Agyarko, besieged the offices of Payboy and vandalised some property.

But for the intervention of the police on duty, 3news.com gathered, it would have been worse. A reinforcement was called in by the officer for calm to be restored.

In a statement released by the management of Payboy Company Limited on Monday, April 20, the action by the aggrieved customers constituted “illegal interference with our lawful business operations”.

“We kindly call on the Ghana Police Service especially the Tarkwa Police Command, to dutifully investigate this heinous illegality and to dispense their legally mandated duty to professionally bring these perpetrators to book in a bid to keep the public peace,” the statement demanded.

Management also called on staff, agents and clients to remain calm “as we explore the many available options under both criminal and civil legal remedies, to adequately seek redress in our quest to protect and enjoy our rights as lawful citizens of Ghana”.

