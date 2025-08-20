7 hours ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the Ghana Police Service to arrest and prosecute individuals involved in electoral violence during the Ablekuma North constituency elections, as the country prepares for the upcoming Akwatia by-election scheduled for September 2.

The call was made during a high-level meeting between the Police Service and representatives of political parties to discuss security arrangements for the Akwatia polls.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the NPP’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, expressed concern over the lack of visible progress in investigations into the Ablekuma North incident.

“We said that thugs who were linked to the NDC, who caused mayhem, their images are all over, the videos all over and as we speak, the Ghana Police Service has not effected any decisive arrest. We saw a communique that stated that they have arrested two persons. We do not know of any update. Were they put before the court? Are they on remand?"

He emphasised that holding those responsible accountable is essential to restoring public trust in the security architecture ahead of the Akwatia by-election.

“We don’t know anything, so we were very strong on this particular point. The IGP said that they are very serious about it and that we should even expect that by the close of today, some arrests will be made. If they want us to rely on these assurances, then they must work on what happened in Ablekuma North.

“The Ghana Police Service should give us that confidence that they have dealt with the Ablekuma North issue,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Rashid Tanko-Computer, Deputy Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), also weighed in, urging the Electoral Commission (EC) to tighten security around polling stations during the by-election.

He warned against the unauthorised presence of former public officials at polling centres, citing past incidents as potential flashpoints.

“We are very clear in our mind that we, the NDC, are committed to the peace plan and the promises they have put in place, but we were mindful of the activities of our opponents who will come in there with dangerous weapons. Recall what happened in Ablekuma North, which triggered all these problems.

Tanko-Computer also reiterated the NDC’s commitment to peace, while calling for vigilance to prevent armed infiltration by individuals posing as party operatives.

“One of the leaders, Hawa Koomson, had pepper spray in her bag. We are telling them that they need to beef up security and make sure that the fact that you are a former MP or Minister, once you don’t have accreditation, you have no business at the polling station,” he stated.

The Police Service has yet to provide further updates on arrests related to the Ablekuma North incident.