6 hours ago

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has directed the arrest of all those behind the manufacturing and assembling of Changfans which are used for illegal mining popularly called Galamsey in the country.

The Deputy Minister In-charge of Mines at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker made the call in Tarkwa during an emergency meeting with stakeholders in the mining industry, following the recent resurgence of illegal small-scale mining activities, especially along major rivers in the country.

Speaking to Citi News, the Deputy Minister in charge of mines at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources said the time has come for the various security agencies to look beyond just arresting illegal miners.

“Per the law that governs the small-scale mining sector, those who are in a way mobilizing, manufacturing or assembling Changfans are not allowed in any way. So the security agencies should not only concentrate on the changfans on river bodies, but we must tackle the menace from the source where it is coming from.

“Obviously, when these things are being manufactured or assembled, they are not going to be used for taxi purposes, they are obviously going to put them on river bodies so why do we allow them to manufacture them in the respective communities and then transport them to the riverside? I don’t think we need to wait for that or the finality of the process before we take an action and if we tackle from the source these struggles will be curtailed“, he said.

George Mireku Mireku also hinted that the Ministry is looking at banning the importation of Changfans.

Source: citifmonline