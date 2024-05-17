1 hour ago

Anthony Acquaye, a Security Policy Analyst, has called for the arrest of Sammi Awuku, the National Director of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

His call comes after Awuku publicly admitted that he knows where armed robbers gather in the country.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Peace FM, Awuku revealed that during campaign seasons, political operatives do not discriminate in seeking votes, even reaching out to individuals involved in criminal activities such as armed robbery.

He confessed to actively seeking votes from armed robbers, stating that they are not selective in their outreach efforts.

Reacting to Awuku's admission, Anthony Acquaye has called for his immediate arrest.

He emphasized the gravity of Awuku's statement, highlighting the implications of armed robbery, which often involves violence and loss of life.

"The first thing Ghana Police Service needs to do is arrest Sammi Awuku. If you listen to the statement he made, he openly confessed to knowing the whereabouts of armed robbers and their meeting spots. This is a serious matter because armed robbers pose a significant threat to public safety.

“By failing to disclose this information to the police, Awuku is potentially aiding criminals and should be treated as such under the law,” he said in an interview on TVXYZ on May 16, 2024.

He argued that Awuku's failure to alert the police about the identity or whereabouts of armed robbers could constitute complicity in criminal activities.

“Considering a man of his caliber publicly admitting that he knows the whereabouts of armed robbers, he should be arrested by the police.

“Even under our laws, if you have knowledge of armed robbers, you are obliged to alert the police for their arrest. Therefore, if he cannot disclose their identities to the police, then he is also a criminal,” he added.