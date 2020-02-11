Arrested Menzgold Customers Granted ¢3000 Bail

By ghanaguardian February 11, 2020

The Madina District Court has granted bail to  some 92 customers of  Menzgold who were arrested for besieging the residence of the embattled company’s Chief Executive Nana Appiah Mensah.

The Court presided over by Richard Delali Anku set the bail to the sum of ¢3000 with one surety.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to four counts; conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful assembly, forcible entry and offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace.

The defendants were arrested after they stormed the residence of Nana Appiah Mensah popularly called NAM1 to demand payments for their locked up cash. Menzgold run into difficulties honouring its obligation to customers after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered them to suspend their gold vault marketing.

However, the complainant, CEO of Menzgold Nana Appiah Mensah has registered disinterest in continuing the case.

That extension of their business according to the regulator was not licensed. Since the order in September 2018, Menzgold has been unable to honour its obligations of up to 10 per cent monthly returns on customers’ investments. NAM1 who was represented by the spokesperson for Menzgold, Nii Armah Armateifio said he has met with the leadership of the aggrieved customers and the decision has been reached to have the case withdrawn.

But the judge said a written notice is required from the complainant for the case to be withdrawn. Counsel for the accused persons, Ato Quaye Sam, told the court they were unable to meet with the Accra Region Police Commander; the reason they chose to come directly to the court for settlement.

The case has been adjourned to March 3, with the judge stressing the accused persons cannot be discharged until the right thing is done.

The pleas of the accused were not taken.

author avatar
ghanaguardian
See Full Bio
Archives Business Uncategorized

ghanaguardian

Related To This Article

Close-up portrait of a man with short hair and beard wearing a pink perforated jacket, neutral background, looking straight ahead; inset image shows hands gripping a microphone in black-and-white.
Archives
Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo announces heartbreaking loss of unborn child
Cameroon national team footballer wearing yellow jersey with number 18, on a pitch with cheering spectators in the background.
Archives
Jerome Opoku rested for Ghana-Croatia World Cup clash
Eleven football players in yellow uniforms pose for a team photo on a grass field with a crowded stadium behind.
Archives
Black stars coach Carlos Quieroz name XI for Croatia clash
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0