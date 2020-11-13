2 hours ago

The Director for Planning and Programming at the National Road Safety Authority, David Osafo Adonteng has commended the AritaGlobe Foundation for joining the 'Arrive Alive' campaign which aims at tackling road accidents in the country.

Ing. Osafo Adonteng disclosed this when the Executive Director of AritaGlobe Foundation, Princess Arita Anim and her team paid a courtesy call on the Management of Road Safety Commission.

Miss Anim expressed the foundation's interest to join the road safety campaign which seeks to focus more on children especially during the upcoming elections as well as Christmas.

Ing Osafo Adonteng expressed excitement about AritaGlobe Foundation's desire to join the 'Arrive Alive' campaign ahead of the December election, yuletide and beyond .

"I am very excited that AritaGlobe Foundation, which is well known of social responsibility as regards to women and children now wants to do more for road safety. Indeed you cannot do it all without road safety"

“Road safety is a developmental issue, its a public health issue and I am very happy that this particular foundation, AritaGlobe foundation, has take up the responsibility, you are welcome on board” he added.

Princess Arita Anim thanked the Authority for an opportunity to impact lives and promised to lead her team to campaign hard to limit road accidents in the country.