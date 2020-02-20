1 hour ago

She survived a deadly crash on the Accra-Suhum highway on November 14, 1993. The spot of the accident has been nicknamed ‘Suhum 22’ because twenty-two people were killed in that incident.

It was an accident involving a thirty three-seater passenger bus and a cargo truck, reported to have been carrying out a dangerous overtaking.

As part of JoyNews’ #ArriveAlive campaign, Komla Adom interacted with fifty-seven-year-old Kafui Akua Dansoa Akatu, who would be rendered redundant – and for the rest of her active working life in the fire service - almost thirty years, unable to continue her physical education training.

She has now taken to offering education on fire safety to residents and schools around the Adenta SSNIT Flats in Accra as she narrates in the following report.

JoyNews’ #ArriveAlive campaign is a road safety campaign which aims to find solutions on how to make roads in Ghana safe for all users with a continued discourse on reasons behind the frequent road accidents recorded across the country.

Source: myjoyonline.com