5 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh says the arrogant posture of the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, will not address the issue for which members of the National Food Suppliers Association have beseiged the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO).

Members of the Food Suppliers Association have since Tuesday picketed at the premises of the NAFCO in demand of their over GH¢270 million debt owed by the government.

Mr Akandoh’s remarks follow the argument which ensued between the Minority caucus and the Bryan Acheampong when the caucus paid a working visit to the NAFCO on Friday to ascertain the issue on the ground.

He was speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM in Accra on Friday.

A video circulating on social media showed Mr. Acheampong in a heated exchange of words with members of the Minority caucus.

“The arrogant posture of the Minister when we visited the protestors was highly unacceptable, unwarranted and I think that it is becoming unbecoming of him and the earlier he puts an end to that kind of behaviour the better for him.”

According to him, what the Food and Agriculture Minister ought to have done was to have engaged them when they went there and not attack them.

“The most responsible thing he could have done was to have called us aside, jaw jaw with us before engaging the press and not start attacking the Minority Leader,” he said.

Mr Akandoh explained that the caucus went to the NAFCO to have first hand information on the matter so as to ask the relevant questions if the three Ministers including the Agric, Education and Finance minsters appeared before the house as directed by the Speaker.

“This issue of picketing was raised on the floor of Parliament on Friday during proceedings and therefore the Speaker directed that the ministers involved must be programmed to appear before the house next week.”

“So as a responsible Minority and any MP, you need to have first hand information before you can ask the relevant questions. So when we heard that they were picketing at the Buffer Stock Company, we took the opportunity to show concern and have first hand information,” Mr Akandoh stated.

He emphasised that they were all stakeholders in the country’s governance process for which reason they were going to ensure that the right thing was done at all times, adding that “Arrogance won’t solve problems, disrespect doesn’t add up to competence.”

Source: citifmonline