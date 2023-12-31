4 hours ago

Arsenal has entered the race to sign promising Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Osman, intensifying competition among European clubs seeking to secure his signature.

The 19-year-old winger from FC Nordsjaelland has become a sought-after talent, with Brighton and Hove Albion initially leading the pursuit.

Brighton's interest in Osman stems from the team's challenges on the flanks, with several key players facing injuries.

Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton's manager, sees Osman as a potential addition to strengthen the team's attack, especially considering the injuries to players like Solly March and Ansu Fati, as well as the impending departure of Simon Adingra for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Arsenal has now joined the race, with reports suggesting that the club is considering a move for Osman during the January transfer window.

The competition for Osman's signature includes other Premier League clubs like Fulham and Crystal Palace, as well as interest from Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany.

Osman, a graduate of the Right to Dream Academy, has showcased his talent by scoring six goals in various competitions for FC Nordsjaelland this season.

His performances have drawn attention from scouts across Europe, making him one of the emerging talents from Ghana.