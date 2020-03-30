1 hour ago

Premier League side Arsenal have joined the tall list of clubs pursuing the Dutch teen hotshot Myron Boadu for a summer move.

The Dutch born Ghanaian has been the subject of several clubs from Europe with the likes of AC Milan, Ajax, Newcastle,Bayern Leverkusen all showing interest in the talented marksman.

English side Arsenal is the latest side to show an interest in acquiring the services of the AZ Alkmaar prodigy.

At Arsenal they are preparing for the departure of the super striker Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang. The Gabon man has only one year contract left so if they want something for him they have to sell him now.

Now the Londoners have cast their eyes on AZ player Myron Boadu. Arsenal previously reportedly thought of a deal for PSV hotshot in Donyell Malen but the gunners have been put off by the outrageous 60 million euros valuation by his club.

Mikel Arteta's side have now turned their attention to the more economically viable Myron Boadu who may cause at most half of what PSV are demanding for Donyell Malen.

Arsenal have in the past attempted to sign the teen sensation in the past but the deal fell through.

“I will never forget the moment I got on the plane [to London],” he told goal.com

“I thought: ‘This may be an important day in my life.’ If we had said yes, it would have had far-reaching consequences for our family. It was attractive, but I also got a very good offer from AZ.” he said.