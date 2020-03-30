45 minutes ago

Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester United are being put-off in their quest to sign Ghana's Thomas Partey as Atletico Madrid try to increase his release clause to £91million, according to reports.

The Gunners have been particularly interested in bringing the Highly-rated Midfield enforcer to the Emirates but the LaLiga side are trying to tie him down long term.

Mikel Arteta reportedly made the defensive midfielder his No1 summer target.

The Ghanaian international currently has a £45million release clause in his contract with his deal expiring in 2023.

But Atletico are trying to more than double that in an attempt to ward off Premier League suitors, according to Goal.

They will reportedly offer him a new deal to run until 2025 on around £79,000-a-week.

Partey, 26, was sensational in both legs of Atletico's Champions League victory over Liverpool as the Spanish side booked their spot in the last eight of the competition.

The midfielder dictated the play and was imperative in quelling any attacks from the Reds' front three.