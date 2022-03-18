2 hours ago

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has been in good form for Arsenal lately after a horrible start to his gunners move.

But perhaps there is one thing you did not know about the 28 year old midfielder as he has a nickname which is very intriguing.

The combative midfielder says that his nickname is Senegal but do not mistaken that for the country which won the last AFCON in Cameroon.

Partey made this known in an interview with Sky Sports, where he said he is called ‘Senegal’.

That name was given to him by his father who is friends with former Hearts of Oak and Black Stars defender Emmanuel Armah Senegal.

According to Partey whiles playing in Ghana for his father's team, he was nicknamed Senegal by his father as his son reminded him of his friend Emmanuel Armah Senegal.

Since his debut for the Black Stars back in 2016, he has gone on to accumulate 36 appearances for his country and has scored a respectable 11 goals.

Partey has made 23 appearances for the Gunners so far this season, scoring twice.