48 minutes ago

Former Ghanaian International Kevin Prince Boateng has urged Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to make a move to Besiktas in a video live broadcast on social media.

One of every 3-4 comments during the broadcast was' Come to Beşiktaş."

Ghanaian star Kevin-Prince Boateng, chatted with Arsenal player Aubameyang in his live broadcast. Then Aubameyang said; "I know. They're everywhere, very funny. I love Turkey and Turkish people." He gave the answer.

The Ghanaian star said, "The atmosphere and the fans are incredible here. I have never heard such a sound anywhere. I played in many big clubs, there were very good fans, but the ones here are amazing. I swear." used the expression.