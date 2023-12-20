47 minutes ago

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has extended a heartwarming gesture to the Akropong School for the Blind through his charitable foundation, the Nketiah Foundation.

This generous donation comes just in time for the school's festive season break.

Established in 2023 by Eddie Nketiah and his parents, the Nketiah Foundation is committed to providing support to individuals facing challenging circumstances, especially children.

The foundation has chosen the Akropong School for the Blind as one of its beneficiaries.

During a thoughtful presentation ceremony, the Nketiah Foundation delivered essential items such as bags of rice, water, drinks, and biscuits to assist the school in hosting an enjoyable end-of-term day party.

Additionally, they presented a cash prize, kettles, and torch lights to facilitate the work of the teachers and guardians.

Expressing the foundation's intent to foster a formal relationship with the school, Eddie Nketiah's father, Edward Nketiah, mentioned ongoing efforts to initiate various projects in collaboration with the school.

The headmistress of the Akropong School for the Blind conveyed her heartfelt gratitude to the Nketiah Foundation, acknowledging the school's numerous challenges and emphasizing the significance of the assistance received.

She expressed hope that the children would cherish the memory of the foundation's generosity.

As part of their visit, the Nketiah Foundation provided complimentary dental checks for some students, thanks to a dentist accompanying the team.

Additionally, professional barbers were on hand to offer haircuts to the kids, while the students entertained the visitors with music, creating a joyful atmosphere.

The Nketiah Foundation's donation and engagement with the Akropong School for the Blind underscore the importance of giving back to society, particularly during the holiday season.

This exemplary initiative showcases how individuals, organizations, and communities can join forces to make a positive impact on the lives of others.