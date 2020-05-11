1 hour ago

Arsenal could be dealt a huge transfer blow in their pursuit of Athletico Madrid ace Thomas Teye Partey as his parent club plan on swapping him for Liverpool's Alex Oxlade Chamberlain.

The Gunners have been linked with the midfielder with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta thought to be keen on the transfer of the player.

Partey has a 5o million euros release clause in his current contract which expires in 2023 but the gunners may struggle to raise anything close to his asking price as the coronavirus financial crunch hits hard.

The Sun claim Atletico want a straight swap deal involving Partey and Oxlade-Chamberlain, though Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to sanction such a transfer as he considers the Ox to be a key member of his squad.

Partey is said to be keen on a transfer to the English Premier League but it may not be to Arsenal but Liverpool.

Ghana international Partey has spent his entire career with Atletico Madrid, progressing from their reserve team to the senior squad in 2015 and going on to make nearly 200 appearances for the Wanda Metropolitano club.