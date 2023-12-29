15 hours ago

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has disclosed that the club has not finalized a date for releasing Thomas Partey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on January 13, 2024, with Ghana playing their first match on January 14.

While Partey has resumed training after a two-month hiatus due to a hamstring injury, uncertainties surround the timing of his departure to join the Ghanaian national team.

Ongoing discussions between clubs and federations are determining the best timeline for the release of players for the tournament.

The Black Stars are set to commence their camping in Kumasi on 2nd January 2023.

Despite hopes that Partey will be available for selection during the AFCON, the exact release date from Arsenal remains unclear.

"There are some talks between the clubs and the federations. We haven't decided when is best," Arteta stated before Arsenal's defeat to West Ham.

Ghana is determined to make a significant impact in AFCON 2023, aiming to clinch the trophy that has eluded them for four decades.

The group stage fixtures include matches against Cape Verde on January 14, Egypt on January 18, and Mozambique on January 22, 2024.