Arsenal's coach, Mikel Arteta, has asserted that Thomas Partey and Declan Rice can indeed play together on the field.

Amidst speculations surrounding Thomas Partey's possible transfer, Arsenal's coach, Mikel Arteta, has firmly put an end to the rumors.

Speaking at a press conference during Arsenal's tour of the US in New Jersey, Arteta declared that Thomas Partey will stay at the club.

“Yes, they can play together. That was in my plans. If you want to improve the squad & have more quality, you need players that can improve the squad & players in the same position that can fight for the same places. It’s something we haven’t had in the last few years, we wanted to improve that. That’s why we bought Declan as well.”

Moreover, Arteta disclosed that it has always been in his plans to have both Thomas Partey and Declan Rice play together on the field.

He emphasized the significance of having players who can elevate the squad's overall quality and foster healthy competition within the team.

The coach highlighted the importance of strengthening the squad with high-caliber players to enhance the team's performance.

The acquisition of Declan Rice was a deliberate move to reinforce the team's midfield options and increase the level of competition among players vying for starting positions.

In the past, Arsenal faced challenges due to a lack of depth and competition in certain areas, but with the addition of players like Declan Rice alongside Thomas Partey, the team is now better equipped to face such challenges and elevate their performance.

Mikel Arteta's vision revolves around enhancing the squad's quality and promoting competition for positions, aiming to build a stronger and more dynamic Arsenal team.

As fans anticipate the upcoming season, they can look forward to witnessing the partnership between Thomas Partey and Declan Rice on the field, which is expected to bring greater strength and balance to the team's midfield.