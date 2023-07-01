21 minutes ago

Since the introduction last fall of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence program capable of producing text based on the user's interest, a number of opinions and media reports have unfolded on the facts, details, pros and cons of AI systems, fueling fears of an uncertain future where robots may take control of everything.

While most of the hints are simply advertising, a recent study has highlighted the immediate dangers that apps like ChatGPT can have.

Some of them present special challenges for journalists and the news industry.

The report, published Wednesday by the Stern Center for Business and Human Rights at New York University, identifies eight risks associated with generative artificial intelligence AI (capable of producing text, images, etc.), including disinformation, cyber attacks, breaches of privacy and damage to media networks.

The debate over artificial intelligence "is an intersection between concerns about the existential risks versus the immediate harms that generative artificial intelligence could bring," report co-author Paul Barrett told VOA.

We must not remain hostage to the question : "Oh God, will this technology lead to killer robots that will destroy humanity?"

The systems being introduced and used now will not lead to this frightening future, explained Mr. Barrett, who is deputy director of the Stern Center.

The report, co-authored by Justin Hendrix, founder and editor of the nonprofit Tech Policy Press, suggests that lawmakers, regulators and the AI ​​industry itself should prioritize addressing potential risks.

Security threats

One of the most worrisome risks that artificial intelligence can pose, on a human level, is the threat to the safety of journalists and activists.

Defamation campaigns and unauthorized online publication of personal data are among the threats journalists face in the course of their work.

According to Mr. Barrett, through generative artificial intelligence it will be easier to publish the personal data of journalists as well as to attack them on the Internet.

"If such a campaign is to be undertaken, less effort will be needed if artificial intelligence systems are used," said Mr. Barrett. "It is easier to attack journalists", he added.

Spreading propaganda will be easier

According to the report, disinformation is another major risk because artificial intelligence makes it easier to spread propaganda.

The report notes that if the Kremlin had access to the artificial intelligence generating the disinformation campaign surrounding the 2016 US presidential election, Moscow could have launched a more damaging and less expensive influence campaign.

Generative AI “will be an efficiency engine, but it will also make the production of disinformation much more efficient,” Mr. Barrett said.

This could have implications for press freedom, as studies show that exposure to misinformation is linked to a decline in trust in the media.

According to the report, artificial intelligence could also worsen the financial situation of newsrooms.In the report, the authors recommend that the government strengthen the authorities that oversee artificial intelligence companies and demand more transparency from them.

"Congress, regulatory agencies, the public and responsible industry need to pay more attention to these potential risks," Mr. Barrett said.

"If the AI ​​industry doesn't move sufficiently in this direction, then Congress needs to find a way to force it to pay attention."