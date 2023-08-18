3 hours ago

Marigold Nana Abena Oye Akufo-Addo has been installed as the Abrewatia of Benkum Kyeame Abusua of Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Marigold is an artist, entrepreneur, and cultural advocate whose work embodies a deep commitment to her heritage.

As the Abrewatia, she will represent the Benkum Kyeame royal family in matters concerning chieftaincy, innovation, progress, and the wellbeing of Okuapeman.

The ceremony was steeped in rich cultural heritage and historical significance. It began with a wreath-laying ceremony at the tomb of the late Abrewatia, Nana Afua Ankomah.

This was followed by private and public conferment ceremonies, and a thanksgiving service.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, family members, and friends, including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, chiefs, and clergy from across the country.

Marigold is named after her great-grandmother, Nana Oye Mansa, mother of Oseadeeyo Addo Dankwa I. She is a respected member of her community and is known for her work in solving problems and fostering unity.

She is often referred to as “Abrewatia a odi Amantrasa” in recognition of her civic leadership in Akwamufie, Okuapeman, and Ahenease (Akyem).

Marigold is a graduate of the Ghana International School, Ashford School for Girls in Kent, England, and the Cranbourne Chase School in Tisbury, England. She earned her Fine Art degree from the Slade School of Fine Art, University College of London.

She has worked as a display artist at the Ghana Museum and Monument and has curated exhibitions in Ghana, Sierra Leone, England, the United States, and South Africa.

She established Lamra Studios and Galleries in 1975 and has participated in several international trade shows. She served on the Board of the Commission on Culture from 2003 to 2007 and is currently the chairperson of the Creative Industries Project Ghana (CIPG).

In 2012, she founded Kasafie Foundation, an organization that provides therapy to children living with autism.

In her new role as Abrewatia, Marigold said she is committed to serving her community and helping to promote the culture and heritage of Okuapeman.

“I stand on the shoulders of generations of matriarchs who have preceded me in serving Okuapeman and I will do everything within my power to help Okuapeman tap into the boundless possibilities that lie ahead.”She said

