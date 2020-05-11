2 hours ago

English born Ghanaian winger Arvin Appiah joined lower tier Spanish side Almeria in the summer from Nottingham Forest.

He says he needed to gain first team experience that is why he left Championship side Nottingham Forest for Segunda division side Almeria last summer.

The 19 year old winger was gradually gaining grounds in the first team of Sabri Lamouche's side until he decided to go on an adventure in Spain.

Appiah has been comparing the different styles of play in the two countries England where he claims is more physical while Spain is more technical.

"Championship football is a lot more physical than Spain, you know the demand of games in the Championship is a lot." Appiah says.

"I feel in Spain it's a lot more tactical, technical. The way we play with Guti, he came from Real Madrid, he's obviously a technical player and he wants us to play out from the back, pass move...I've learnt so many things from him."

Guti also has experience playing alongside Appiah's idol.

"He's played with the top players, the likes of Arjen Robben - he was my role model when I was growing up watching him, left footed, played on the right side, on the left side so I always go to him (Guti) for advice," Appiah says.

Appiah might end up being a step closer to emulating his idol if promotion is secured when the Spanish league resumes.