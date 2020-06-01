3 hours ago

Former Black Stars defender Sammy Kuffour has slammed veteran coach Malik Jabir for lying on radio about circumstances surrounding his expulsion from camp during CAN 2002 in Mali.

Malik Jabir was then team manager of the Black Stars in a tournament that was littered with so much soap opera than the real football on the pitch.

Kuffour has opened up about events that lead to his expulsion at the Black Stars camp in Mali during the AFCON.

He says he was made a scapegoat as what he was accused of was not exactly what happened and received an apology about that incident from then FA Chairman late Ben Koufie when his daughter passed on.

The veteran trainer some time ago said on live radio that he was responsible for the former Bayern defender's expulsion from camp for breaking camp rules to attend a night club.

Sammy Kuffour says that those comments made by his senor colleague are not factual but pure fabrication.

“I think people get it twisted. All these rumours that were going on were lying. The big men, they know it. And I am so glad that the late Ben Koffie, apologised to me before he passed on,” he told Joy FM.

“I recently got a message from somebody that Coach Malik (Jabir) said he was the one that sacked me from camp. It kills me; you know I respect him a lot”

“As an elder person, you don’t go on the radio and lie…with all due respect it wasn’t cool, honestly,” Kuffour said

According to Kuffour so many things were not right in camp and he spoke out over the sub-standard treatment the playing body most especially had to endure.

“I was glad that I left, how did Michael Essien leave the camp in 2002?”

“Why did he complain about Derek Boateng cooking in his room? If players are comfortable will they do that? If there is a good cook, there is good food, will he do that?”

“Who organised Adidas for the team, it was me .We didn’t even have tee shirts. It was very bad,” he stated.