1 hour ago

AZ Alkmaar striker Myron Boadu is being chased by French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco in the current transfer window with talks between the two clubs ongoing.

The Holland born striker with Ghanaian parents enjoyed a good season in the 2020/2021 season for his Dutch side and this has not gone unoticed.

RMC Sport report that Ligue 1 side AS Monaco are confident of reaching a positive conclusion in negotiations with AZ Alkmaar for the transfer of 20-year-old Dutch attacker Myron Boadu.

Boadu enjoyed an impressive 2020/21, scoring 15 goals and making 38 appearances in all competitions.

Numerically-speaking, Boadu would replace Stevan Jovetic in the squad, who did not have his contract extended after it expired last month.

He has in the past been linked with a move to German side RB Leipzig when now Bayern Coach Julian Nagelsmann was in charge and reports even linked him with a move to Bayern Munich.