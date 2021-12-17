2 hours ago

Ghanaian wonderkid Felix Afena-Gyan will be absent when his side AS Roma travel to face Atlanta on Saturday, 18th December,2021 after he was sent off against Spezia last Monday.

Afena-Gyan has been banned for the Atlanta game by the Italian football disciplinary committee for misconduct and non-regulatory behaviour after his red card last week.

Roma striker Felix Afena-Gyan's was shown a stoppage time red card on Monday night as the 18-year-old was deemed to have intentionally handled the ball at the edge of the box in their 2-0 win over Spezia.

Afena-Gyan had believed he'd scored from his ensuing shot to give his side a 3-0 advantage only to turn around from his celebration to see the referee lifting a second yellow in his direction.

"A double yellow card for misconduct against an opponent and for non-regulatory behavior on the pitch," a statement from the Italian league read.

The 18-year-old striker came to prominence last month when he scored a brace against Genoa after coming from the bench.

He has two goals in four matches for his side and was just returning after to fitness after contracting COVID-19.