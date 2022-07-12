22 minutes ago

Italian side AS Roma wants to sign Wilfred Zaha from Crystal Palace as they are close to selling Nicolo Zaniolo to Juventus.

The Giallorossi is ready to offer Felix Afena-Gyan as a makeweight plus 15 million euros for Wilfred Zaha who Jose Mourinho knows very well from his time in the English Premier League and likes.

Roma is looking for reinforcements for its attacking department in this early transfer market.

The possible sale of Nicolò Zaniolo in the direction of Juventus forces the Giallorossi to operate in the offensive phase, to fill the void that will be left.

Wilfried Zaha is a force at Crystal Palace, a player with excellent speed and good technique, last season he scored 14 goals and provided 1 assist in 33 Premier League appearances.

The winger is flexible and can play both right and left flank and if necessary also as a central striker thanks to his physique, Zaha would certainly be an important arrow in the bow available to Mourinho.

The negotiation could take off soon because Zaha despite being a very important player for Palace (429 appearances with 83 goals and 73 assists) has a contract expiring in June 2023 and the idea of ​​a landing in Serie A may not bad for the Ivorian winger.

According to reports from Repubblica, Roma have already made a first official offer to Crystal Palace with an amount of 15 million euros plus the young Felix Afena-Gyan .

It is possible that the Giallorossi also includes the talent of the Primavera Christian Volpato in the negotiation.