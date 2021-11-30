4 hours ago

Ghana and AS Roma striker Felix Afena-Gyan has contracted coronavirus and will be out of action for the Italian side in the coming days.

Ahead of Roma's Serie A tie against Bologna on Wednesday, the 18 year old striker has tested positive for the virus.

The Giallorosi have announced the development on their official website on Tuesday.

It will be the third straight time the 18-year-old will play no part on the pitch for Roma since scoring a sensational double against Genoa earlier this month.

“The club can confirm that, following the latest round of molecular testing involving the first-team squad, forward Felix Afena-Gyan has returned a positive test for Covid-19,” Roma’s statement reads.

“The relevant health authorities have immediately been informed.

“The player, who has been vaccinated, is doing fine and has now begun isolating at home.”

Shortly after the club release, Afena-Gyan took to social media, saying, “Tomorrow I’ll be supporting my teammates from in front of the TV. Waiting to test negative and to return to training.”