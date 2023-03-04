1 hour ago

The former world Athletics Champion and Jamaican legend, Asafa Powell has commended the African Paralympic Committee President, Mr. Samson Deen, for making the Paralympic Sport a focus on the African Continent by giving athletes and the movement the chance to participate in the first-ever African Para Games, which will be staged from the 3rd to 12 September 2023 in Ghana.

In a closed-door meeting, the AfPC President indicated that the Paralympic office would like to cooperate with the Jamaican legend to promote the #WalkInMyShoe project, a digital campaign to bridge the gap between the non-disabled in our society and persons with disabilities.

Ghana will host the first-ever multi-sport para games from 3rd to 12 September 2023, with seven sports Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Para Volleyball, GoalBall, Wheelchair Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball and Amputee Football the various disciplines.

The West African nation's Local Organizing Committe (LOC) has confirmed it has a budget of $8.5 million to stage the event, with the funding coming from media rights, sponsorship, and the government of Ghana.