1 hour ago

Jamaican athlete Asafo Powell has met Ghana Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan afer arriving in Ghana for a visit on Monday.

The former world's fastest human is in Ghana with his wife Alyshia Akua Miller-Powell.

As part of his visit to Ghana, he will hold talks with the Ghana Athletic Association and other stakeholders in that field.

At an earlier press conference to welcome Powell, the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Ben Nunoo-Mensah said the retired sprinter’s visit would inspire young athletes.

“But for COVID, Alyshia and Asafa would have been here much earlier,” Nunoo-Mensah said.

“What we were looking for is looking for a sports icon who can motivate our young…Asafa is here to inspire every Ghanaian doing sports.”

Meanwhile, the Olympic Games and World Athletics Championships gold medallist said he was looking forward to connecting with his wife’s family as part of his visit to Ghana.

“I came with my wife to see where she’s from and grew up and experience the culture. Hopefully, I can be back a lot more to spend time with my family here,” Powell added.