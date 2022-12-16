4 hours ago

The police have arrested one more suspect in connection with the Asaman Tamfoe robbery, bringing the number of suspects arrested so far to five.

Suspect Yahaya Adama, believed to be the mastermind of the robbery, was arrested at his residence at Akwaboaso in the Eastern Region. He admitted haven received Ghc 11,000.00 out of the booty.

The suspect and his gang of armed robbers, numbering seven (7) attacked and robbed a gold-buying company at Asaman Tamfoe on May 27, 2022, where they shot and killed a security man and one other in the process and also made away with over GHc 100,000.00.

Through sustained-intelligence operations, the police have so far arrested five out of the seven robbers. Suspect Moro Saado was arrested on June 03, 2022 in Kumasi, suspect Ali Ousmanu who shot the security man was arrested on June 04, 2022 at Akanten near Asesewa, suspect Elvis Kwaasi was arrested on June 15, 2022 at Asaman Tamfoe, suspect Issaka Abdul alias Baba Liman was arrested on August 02, 2022 at Sofoline Kumasi and the 5th suspect Yahaya Adama has been arrested at Akwaboso near Kwabeng.

"We wish to once again assure the public that the remaining two gang members will surely be arrested to and brought to face justice as promised." police said.