1 hour ago

Director-General of the State General Interest and Governance Authority, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, is not ruling out the possibility of him contesting for the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) national chairmanship position, adding that he is in the “thick of consultation, so the possibility exists”.

According to him, consultations are underway between him and some relevant stakeholders in the party including the Council of elders on the best way forward.

Mr. Stephen Asamoah Boateng emphasised the need to touch base with the grassroots and footsoldiers base of the party in a bid to help propagate the work of government and ideals of the party.

The former Information and tourism minister under former President John Agyekum Kufour however mentioned that his immediate focus is to oversee the work of SIGA to ensure state agencies are profitable.

“It has come up to me, and I have accepted the responsibility to look at it and sit down and draw the strategy for it. So it’s not something I am not looking at; but it’s all a planning stage. I have got a job here to do. I have also got to look at the party that brought us to power and the grassroots and the footsoldiers who need to be brought on board.”

“The footsoldiers must be brought on board, and I believe I have all the qualities to do that. But I have to engage the owners of the party and the elders of the party that you have to consult before you declare your intentions. So I am not ruling out, I am still in the thick of consultation now so possibility exist.”

Speaking on his relationship with President Nana Akufo-Addo, Mr. Asamoah Boateng, popularly known as Asabee, described the relationship as “fantastic”, adding that he is at liberty to meet with the President as and when he decides.

“Very good, fantastic, that’s between me and him. If I want to see him, there’s no barrier, I just need to call and go” he added.

NPP issues code of conduct for party members ahead of internal elections

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has issued a code of conduct to regulate the conduct of party members in both presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 elections.

This, according to the party, will forestall the reoccurrence of some unpleasant events which occurred in the past and instil discipline in party administration,

“The code of conduct has been formulated in accordance with Article 18 of the New Patriotic Party’s constitution, and it is applicable to party supporters and actors including government Appointees; Ministers; Members of Governing Boards/Councils; Chief Executive Officers of Governmental Institutions; Members of Parliament; Metropolitan. Municipal and District Chief Executives; Aspirants/Potential Candidates; their Supporters and all other Members of the Party,” a statement signed by John Boadu, the party’s General Secretary, noted.

“The code of conduct is applicable during the period preceding the opening of nominations for prospective candidates to contest for the party’s presidential and parliamentary elections.”

Source: citifmonline.com