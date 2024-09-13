36 minutes ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has unveiled ambitious plans to enhance sports development and nurture young talent across Ghana through his various foundations and initiatives.

Following his departure from politics, Gyan is set to focus on establishing sports academies and training centres in multiple regions throughout the country.

His vision includes not only building infrastructure but also introducing comprehensive mentorship programs designed to aid young athletes in their development.

In a statement released on September 11, 2024, Gyan outlined his commitment: “Through the Asamoah Gyan Foundation, the Moah Green Foundation, and the All-Regional Games, we will build sports academies, training centres, and mentorship programs that nurture young talent in all sports.

Additionally, we will emphasize education, character, and life skills to prepare our youth for success beyond the field.”

Gyan’s initiative is driven by a desire to improve the lives of vulnerable individuals, providing them with opportunities to unlock their potential in sports.

“I want every young person, no matter their background, to have the same chance to realize their greatness,” he said.

“This mission is about hope and opening doors for those who feel left behind, giving them the belief that their dreams are possible.”

Through this initiative, Gyan aims to create a lasting impact on Ghanaian sports and inspire the next generation of athletes.