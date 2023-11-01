2 hours ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has finally broken his silence about his long-standing divorce case at the Accra High Court with his estranged wife Gifty Sandra Gyamesi.

Ghana's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan and his wife of 5 years, and fiancée of 11 years, have been entangled in the divorce court for the past five years.

Asamoah Gyan met his now former wife Gifty Gyan in 2002 when he was with Liberty Professionals, cohabited, and married her in 2013.

The former Sunderland ace is satisfied with the court's ruling and now intends to fully cater for his three children and also enjoy his life after football.

Asamoah Gyan disclosed that he had begun the divorce petition as he had doubts about his marriage and also suspected that his wife had already married when he wedded her in 2013.

Reports are that Gyan's ex-wife was given two homes, two luxury vehicles, and a monthly maintenance allowance of GHC25,000.00, a fuel station by the court as part of the divorce settlement.

According to Asamoah Gyan, all those properties said to have been given to his ex-wife were already registered in her name as he gifted them to her even before the court proceedings.

The football star says that his primary objective of proceeding to court was to seek an annulment of their marriage.

"It has been five years, and people have said a lot of things, but I didn't complain because I know that as a public figure, these things happen. Because of my kids, I won't say anything, but now they are trying to twist the ruling to make it seem like I lost the case," he said on Asempa FM.

He further noted that he had warned Gifty about his intention to speak out following the court's verdict.

Gyan asserted that he had been vindicated since the court ruled in his favour and granted his wishes.

He also suggested that the attempt to portray him negatively was not coming from his ex-wife but rather from individuals around her who were aware of the case's outcome and wanted to protect their reputation.

This development marks the end of a long and contentious legal battle, allowing Asamoah Gyan to look forward to the future with a sense of closure.