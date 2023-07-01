2 hours ago

Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's all-time top scorer and former captain, has voiced his criticism towards some players of the national U-23 team, the Black Meteors, following their disappointing exit from the 2023 U-23 AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Ghana needed a victory in their match against Guinea to secure a spot in the semi-finals but could only manage a draw, with Guinea dominating the majority of the game.

Emmanuel Yeboah scored Ghana's only goal in the 33rd minute, but Guinea equalized with a superb volley from Fofana in the second half.

The draw meant Ghana failed to advance in the tournament.

Expressing his reaction to the team's elimination, Asamoah Gyan accused certain players of acting like prima donnas due to the attention they have been receiving.

He expressed his disappointment with their attitude, stating, "What I saw in this Black meteors team is some players think they are bigger than the whole team. Small hype and fame ? SHM. Modern football is not about only what you do with the ball. It’s about what you do without the ball. I see players thinking the can play alone. It’s about time we wake up and defend when we lose the ball. SMH" he tweeted.

Gyan emphasized that modern football is not only about individual skills on the ball but also about players' contributions without possession.

He called for a collective effort and highlighted the importance of defending as a team. Gyan expressed his concern about players thinking they can play alone and urged a change in mindset.

Ghana's failure to qualify for the Olympic Games continues, with their last appearance in the 2004 Athens Games, during which Asamoah Gyan was part of the team.