2 hours ago

Ghana's all-time top scorer and former captain, Asamoah Gyan, has expressed his anticipation for the bright future of Black Meteors striker Emmanuel Yeboah.

Yeboah, who currently plays for CFR Cluj, showcased his talent by scoring a hat-trick in Ghana's 4-1 friendly victory over Zamalek during their training camp in Egypt.

Speaking about the young striker, Asamoah Gyan revealed his admiration for Yeboah's passion and his eagerness to learn and improve.

Gyan also extended his best wishes to Yeboah and the entire team as they embark on their journey to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, starting with their match against Congo on Sunday.

"I can't wait to see @yeboah99ideas15at on the big stage. I love his passion and ability to learn all the time. I'm not surprised he scored three goals in his first start for the National Team. Wish him and the Team all the best. I also started from the Meteors. Go Ghana," Asamoah Gyan tweeted.

At the age of 20, Yeboah has already displayed his potential, contributing with three goals and three assists in 23 appearances for CFR Cluj in the 2022/23 season.

Asamoah Gyan's excitement for Emmanuel Yeboah's career reflects the hope and belief in the young striker's abilities, as he looks forward to witnessing his growth on the big stage.

Gyan who scored 51 goals for Ghana in 109 appearances recently announced his retirement from football despite not playing for the past two years.