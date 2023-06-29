1 hour ago

Asamoah Gyan, the Ghanaian legend, expressed his newfound feeling of being loved by Ghanaians after receiving an honor on the floor of Parliament.

The 37-year-old striker officially announced his retirement during the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on June 20, 2023.

Gyan, who holds the record as Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals and the country's second most-capped player, received widespread recognition and praise from the football community for his contributions to the sport.

Members of Parliament took turns to eulogize his achievements, further adding to the appreciation he felt.

Reflecting on the reception he received following his retirement announcement, Gyan expressed a sense of peace in his heart.

He acknowledged that he now feels loved and appreciated by Ghanaians.

In an interview with Myjoyonline, Gyan shared his thoughts, saying, "Before, I used to say I hadn't been celebrated enough because there was a lot of disrespect. But seeing what happened in Parliament, I am beginning to understand and feel appreciated by Ghanaians. I don't really care about what people say, but Parliament's recognition confirms that I should be celebrated. I always say that the numbers don't lie."

Despite not featuring for the national team in over four years, with his last appearance in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Gyan's legacy remains intact.

He holds the record for being Africa's all-time leading goalscorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup, with six goals to his name.

Asamoah Gyan's retirement announcement and the subsequent celebration in Parliament have solidified his status as a revered figure in Ghanaian football, leaving a lasting legacy that will be remembered for years to come.