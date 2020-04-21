13 minutes ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says he has ambitions of becoming a coach when he finally call it a day in his long storied career.

Asamoah Gyan is in the twilight of his career and at age 34 and Ghana's all time top scorer with 51 goals will be considering life after football.

After a career that has seem him play for more than half a dozen clubs across the world from Europe to Asia has seen him win some titles and personal accolades.

The ambitious Gyan says he has all the wherewithal needed to become a coach and will be looking at that when he finally hangs his boots.

"Honestly I will try and get a license in coaching, because I have the IQ in coaching. I know how to coach,” he told Tv3 Sports. “For me I can be a very good coach but I need to go through the processes," he added.

Gyan has played under different coaches in a career that has spanned almost two decades, but the ex-Sunderland forward learnt more from former trainers Cosmin Olariou and Zlatko Dalic.

“I have to combine everything. Honestly I really like Cosmin Olariou, the coach who coached me at Al Ain. He is a Romanian, he’s not well known in Europe,” says the enigmatic forward.

“And then I learnt a lot from Zlatko (Dalic) the one who took Croatia to the final (at the World Cup 2018) He was my coach in Al Ain."