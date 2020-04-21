6 minutes ago

Ghanaian international Asamoah Gyan says he holds no grudges against former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah despite a "strange" relationship after being striped off captain's armband.

Relationship between the duo got fractured in the warm-up to the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt where the ex-Black Stars coach replaced Gyan with Andre Ayew at the captaincy.

He was elevated to a "general captains" position, which precipitated his decision to retire.

The former Sunderland forward announced his retirement from international football only for Ghana President Nana Akuffo Addo to intervene.

But Gyan who has described the situation as "a bit strange", says he will keep the it normal anytime he comes across Coach Appiah.

“Honestly I think the relationship is a bit broken because of what happened" he told TV3 Ghana.

“I don’t know whether it is his conscience or it is my conscience but the relationship between me and him is a bit wide because I haven’t spoken to him in a while-which is a bit strange.”

“Normally we do talk, but we haven’t spoken in a while, but it’s cool. Any time I see him we will have our normal chat and our normal jokes and everything.”

Having been sacked in 2014, Kwesi Appiah was later appointed head coach in 2017 prior to Ghana’s qualification games for the 2018 World Cup where the West African country failed to earn a ticket.

He later led Ghana to the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) where the team was knocked out in the Round of 16 by Tunisia.

Gyan was limited to a substitute role due to loss of form and injuries.

He has also been excluded in the call ups of new coach CK Akkonor, despite his readiness to still play for the Black Stars.