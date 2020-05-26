2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak striker Ishmael Addo has been singing the praises of former captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan.

The General captain despite his exploits for the national side is still under appreciated by most Ghanaian soccer fans.

But Ishamael Addo is in awe of the talents of Asamoah Gyan and says he is the 'deadliest' striker he has ever seen.

Asamoah Gyan has written his name in the annals of Ghana football as the all time leading goal scorer with 51 goals and the most capped player at 109.

Ishamael Addo whose international career with the Black Stars pales in comparison with Gyan was a deadly striker during his prime with Hearts and is full of admiration for Gyan.

"He is one of the deadliest strikers I have seen and a good chap," Addo told Tv3 Sports. "For me he is the best Ghana football has ever seen trust me," he added.

Ishmael Addo won a lot of trophies during his stint with Hearts of Oak and was one of the revered and fearsome strikers on the local scene.

He won multiple league titles with Hearts of Oak, the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

Gyan despite being in the twilight of his career says he is not thinking of retirement anytime soon.