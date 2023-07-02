4 hours ago

Takyi Arhin, a respected football administrator, has put forth a proposal to honor retired professional footballer Asamoah Gyan by erecting a statue or naming a sports facility after him.

Arhin strongly believes that Gyan, who has established himself as Ghana's top striker, deserves recognition for his immense contributions to the nation's footballing legacy.

In an interview with Rainbow Sports, Arhin emphasized that honoring Gyan in such a manner would serve as a source of inspiration for young footballers, encouraging them to strive for excellence and bring pride to Ghana.

Arhin highlighted that many other countries have honored their retiring football stars with similar tributes, and he feels it is high time for Ghana, particularly the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the State, to follow suit.

Arhin expressed his belief that the state, in collaboration with the GFA, should take the initiative to appropriately honor Gyan, either by erecting a statue or by naming a sports facility after him.

He concluded by stating that such recognition would be well-deserved for Gyan, who holds the record as Ghana's leading scorer in the National Team, and it would serve as a motivating force for aspiring footballers to give their best.

Arhin called upon others to lend their support to this proposal, hoping that the state would take proactive steps to honor Asamoah Gyan accordingly.

"It is the responsibility of the state, in collaboration with the GFA, to commemorate Asamoah Gyan. We should immortalize him, just as it is done in other places. As the leading scorer for the National Team, we should consider erecting a statue in his honor or naming a sports facility after him."

"This gesture would inspire aspiring footballers to give their all. Let us unite and rally behind this call, urging the state to do something special for Asamoah Gyan. He truly deserves it."