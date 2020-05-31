5 hours ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has brushed aside rumours linking him with the parliamentary seat of the Weija-Gbawe Constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

The former Udinese player recently gave the deplorable roads in his neighbourhood a facelift from his own pocket.

He says after the gesture, persons in the community have inundated him with request for him to lead them as their Member of Parliament but Gyan claims he has no intentions of entering the murky waters of politics now.

Ghana's most capped and all time leading scorer did not close the door entirely on a future move into politics as he says anything can happen in future.

"I’m happy that people are grateful for what I have done. I said earlier that people want me to become their MP. The most important thing is that people are happy with what I have done", he told Adom FM in an interview.

"Talking about politics anything can happen, but for now politics is not on my mind.

"Sometimes the people choose you, people can choose you to lead them. When the roads were going on plus other projects, many people were urging me to lead them as their MP."

He added, "Some people did not plan to do politics but at the end of the day they are doing politics which is a normal thing."

Asamoah Gyan has been accused in the past by the biggest opposition party in Ghana the NDC of funding the now ruling government's campaign an allegation which the former captain vehemently denied.

It will be no surprising to see the football star contest for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency parliamentary seat in 2024.